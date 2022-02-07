JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target to C$68.00

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to C$68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.97% from the company’s current price.

BCE has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Desjardins boosted their price objective on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on BCE from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$67.15.

TSE:BCE traded down C$0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$67.35. 271,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,483,864. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$65.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$64.63. BCE has a one year low of C$54.42 and a one year high of C$68.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.63. The firm has a market cap of C$61.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.82. The company had revenue of C$5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BCE will post 3.3800001 EPS for the current year.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

