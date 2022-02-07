JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Lifted by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.5% of Patten Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,144,969.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,782,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,233,000 after buying an additional 1,782,337 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 40,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after buying an additional 15,110 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 573,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,941,000 after buying an additional 74,696 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 623,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,043,000 after buying an additional 54,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,847,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $197.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.74.

NYSE:JPM traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $152.13. 351,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,207,521. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $138.18 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

