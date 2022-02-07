Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Given New $88.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on JCI. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.93.

Shares of JCI opened at $67.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.12. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $50.82 and a 1 year high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.66.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.82%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $48,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,980,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,033 shares of company stock valued at $5,133,297. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 69.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 246,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after acquiring an additional 100,937 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.4% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.8% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at $336,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

