JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) by 75.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,444 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in JOANN were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in JOANN by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 588,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after acquiring an additional 338,661 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,778,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of JOANN by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 486,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after buying an additional 146,600 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,682,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JOANN by 942.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after buying an additional 173,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Darrell Webb sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $1,312,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Wade D. Miquelon purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $513,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of NASDAQ JOAN opened at $11.43 on Monday. JOANN Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $470.70 million and a PE ratio of 5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.51.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.84 million. JOANN had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 68.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that JOANN Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. JOANN’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JOAN. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of JOANN from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JOANN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.89.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

