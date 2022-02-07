Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:JRSH)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Jerash Holdings (US) has increased its dividend by 300.0% over the last three years. Jerash Holdings (US) has a payout ratio of 16.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Jerash Holdings (US) to earn $0.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.

Get Jerash Holdings (US) alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JRSH traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.12. 16,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,854. Jerash Holdings has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.75.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $45.71 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Jerash Holdings will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jerash Holdings (US) stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) by 42.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.15% of Jerash Holdings (US) worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jerash Holdings (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Jerash Holdings (US) in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.69.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in manufacturing customized ready-made outerwear from knitted fabric and exporting produced apparel for retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land’s End, VF Corp., and Philip-Van Heusen. The firm offers trousers and urban styling outerwear and different types of natural and synthetic materials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.