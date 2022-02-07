Jefferies Financial Group Trims Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Target Price to $350.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FB. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $380.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $345.53.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $237.09 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $230.11 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $322.26 and a 200-day moving average of $340.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,594 shares of company stock worth $8,402,369 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,057,589,000 after buying an additional 319,155 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,709,316,000 after buying an additional 173,316 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,717,891,000 after buying an additional 1,076,439 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,427,580,000 after buying an additional 865,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,825,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,746,674,000 after buying an additional 480,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

