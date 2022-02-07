Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Purchased by Strategic Global Advisors LLC

Strategic Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,625 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JHG. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 127,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 81,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JHG opened at $36.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.59. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52 week low of $27.96 and a 52 week high of $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.39 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.34%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Macquarie cut Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.38.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

