Jade Capital Advisors LLC Takes $300,000 Position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 5.4% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 202.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Shares of NYSE CHPT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.21. 124,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,719,987. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.93. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.21 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $65.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.26 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 188.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ChargePoint news, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 10,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $190,171.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lawrence Lee sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $294,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,029,688 shares of company stock worth $20,775,052. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

