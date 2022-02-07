Jade Capital Advisors LLC Sells 142,505 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 142,505 shares during the period. Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 0.9% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 617,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,043,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 81.1% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 48,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 21,508 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic during the third quarter worth approximately $357,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Mosaic by 35.6% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Mosaic by 68.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,247,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,293,000 after purchasing an additional 912,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MOS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.81.

In other news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $1,259,064,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MOS traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.01. The stock had a trading volume of 92,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,240,802. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.64. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $26.77 and a 12-month high of $44.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.40%.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

