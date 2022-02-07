Jade Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 15,000 ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the third quarter worth $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the third quarter valued at $5,816,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 2,121.7% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.
CHPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.
ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $65.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.26 million. ChargePoint’s quarterly revenue was up 188.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Michael Linse sold 479,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $9,933,603.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William J. Loewenthal sold 7,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $145,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,029,688 shares of company stock valued at $20,775,052 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.
About ChargePoint
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ChargePoint (CHPT)
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
- PayPal Selloff Creates a Stock Worth Paying For
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT).
Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.