Jade Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 80,000 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 400.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Olin makes up about 2.8% of Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $4,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Olin by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,123,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $729,694,000 after purchasing an additional 338,726 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Olin by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,577,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $674,357,000 after purchasing an additional 761,096 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Olin by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,700,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,722,000 after purchasing an additional 36,399 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Olin by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,499,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $217,079,000 after purchasing an additional 297,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Olin by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,913,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,787,000 after purchasing an additional 89,135 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OLN traded down $1.08 on Monday, hitting $48.87. The company had a trading volume of 16,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,160. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.28. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $64.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.39.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.53). Olin had a return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OLN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Olin from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Olin in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Olin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.73.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

