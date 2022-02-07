Jade Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BHP. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,674 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of BHP Group stock traded up $2.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,338,955. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.47. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $51.88 and a 52 week high of $82.07.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BHP. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank began coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.20 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($32.27) to GBX 2,300 ($30.92) in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $504.64.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.