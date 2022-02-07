Jade Capital Advisors LLC Invests $620,000 in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AMETEK by 16.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the second quarter worth about $447,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 13.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 4.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total transaction of $710,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $208,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,105 shares of company stock worth $10,912,059. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AME shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

Shares of AME traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $135.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,104. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.85 and a fifty-two week high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

