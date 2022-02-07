Jade Capital Advisors LLC Invests $3.16 Million in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,156,000. Landstar System makes up about 1.8% of Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter worth about $631,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the third quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Landstar System by 2.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Landstar System by 3.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 535,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,494,000 after purchasing an additional 18,392 shares during the period. Finally, Ensemble Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Landstar System by 32.3% in the third quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 236,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,270,000 after purchasing an additional 57,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LSTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $182.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.60.

LSTR stock traded down $2.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $152.07. 2,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,862. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.01 and a 52 week high of $188.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.