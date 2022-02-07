Jade Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 142,505 shares during the quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MOS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Mosaic by 110.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1,204.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 35.6% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.81.

MOS stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $44.01. 92,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,240,802. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $26.77 and a twelve month high of $44.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 6.40%.

In other news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $1,259,064,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

