Jade Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 25,000 Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ULCC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth $63,449,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,622,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,688,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,584,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,953,000. 16.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ULCC traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,134. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $22.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.99.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.41 million. Frontier Group’s revenue was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ULCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.69.

In related news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $1,047,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $32,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,320.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

