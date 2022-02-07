Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Position Increased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,759,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 431,014 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.08% of Jack in the Box worth $171,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 12.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter worth approximately $1,505,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 372.1% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 64,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 50,515 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 51.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 7.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 493,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,065,000 after purchasing an additional 32,743 shares in the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on JACK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.21.

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $156,344.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 593 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $54,022.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,613 shares of company stock valued at $225,373. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $91.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.00. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.13 and a 52-week high of $124.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.69.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is 23.85%.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

