Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ) Shares Purchased by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P boosted its holdings in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ) by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 348,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,626 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P owned about 0.05% of Itiquira Acquisition worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITQ. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition by 637.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 33,456 shares in the last quarter.

Get Itiquira Acquisition alerts:

Itiquira Acquisition stock opened at $9.73 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.75. Itiquira Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $9.90.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Itiquira Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itiquira Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.