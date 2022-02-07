Italo Price Tops $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (XTA)

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded 105% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 7th. One Italo coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Italo has a market capitalization of $15,259.49 and approximately $2,553.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Italo has traded up 130.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00052383 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,054.00 or 0.07161373 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00056645 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,617.55 or 0.99934666 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00053763 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006561 BTC.

Italo Coin Profile

Italo’s total supply is 27,891,126 coins and its circulating supply is 17,891,126 coins. Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Italo is italo.network

Buying and Selling Italo

