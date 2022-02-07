iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 340.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 6,948 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $102.42 on Monday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.78.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.