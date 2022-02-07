iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Lifted by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,149,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,109 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 4.9% of Veritable L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $302,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1,855.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 149,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 141,830 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,828,000 after purchasing an additional 574,056 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 22,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $261.61. 122,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,968,567. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $240.46 and a 12 month high of $292.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $272.79.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

