iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Asset Management Group Inc.

Asset Management Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,851 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 3.6% of Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $17,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

IWS opened at $117.17 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $101.52 and a 1-year high of $124.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.07.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.