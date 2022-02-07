iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 167.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 7,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 637,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,536,000 after acquiring an additional 24,245 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 339.1% during the third quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 98,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,591,000 after acquiring an additional 76,224 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $199.34. 704,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,873,633. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.09 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.19.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

