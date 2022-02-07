iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Purchased by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 15,403.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 451,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448,709 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IGV. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Shares of BATS IGV traded up $11.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $351.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,764,513 shares. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a one year low of $123.69 and a one year high of $183.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $377.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $404.64.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

