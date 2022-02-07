iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,480 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $41,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $71.86. The stock had a trading volume of 16,447,971 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.52 and a 200 day moving average of $75.27. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.