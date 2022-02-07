iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,769 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $7,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,020,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,181,000 after purchasing an additional 149,338 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,869 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 304.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,142,000 after purchasing an additional 64,299 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12,954.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $125.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,545. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.76 and a fifty-two week high of $132.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.081 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

