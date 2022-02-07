Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,262 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 28.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRM stock opened at $45.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.41. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $53.14.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 31,919 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $1,661,703.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $1,688,097.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,222 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,836. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

