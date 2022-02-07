Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Trading Up 7.1%

Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) shares were up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.09 and last traded at $14.09. Approximately 325 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 177,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.15.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. assumed coverage on Iris Energy in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Iris Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Iris Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Iris Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Iris Energy in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

Get Iris Energy alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.08.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Iris Energy stock. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Iris Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Iris Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:IREN)

Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. Iris Energy is based in SYDNEY, Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.