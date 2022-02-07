IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $11.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 million. IRadimed had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 9.44%.
IRMD stock traded up $9.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.60. 201,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,402. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.72 million, a P/E ratio of 65.68 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.62. IRadimed has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $50.88.
In related news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $370,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $221,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,504 shares of company stock valued at $7,672,893. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IRMD. StockNews.com lowered shares of IRadimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
IRadimed Company Profile
IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IRadimed (IRMD)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.