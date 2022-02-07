IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $11.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 million. IRadimed had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 9.44%.

IRMD stock traded up $9.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.60. 201,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,402. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.72 million, a P/E ratio of 65.68 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.62. IRadimed has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $50.88.

In related news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $370,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $221,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,504 shares of company stock valued at $7,672,893. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IRadimed during the third quarter worth approximately $2,164,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in IRadimed by 19.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in IRadimed during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in IRadimed by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IRadimed during the second quarter worth approximately $337,000. 38.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IRMD. StockNews.com lowered shares of IRadimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

Featured Stories

