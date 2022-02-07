IQeon Price Reaches $3.06 (IQN)

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 7th. IQeon has a total market capitalization of $16.82 million and $1.88 million worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IQeon coin can currently be bought for $3.06 or 0.00007009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, IQeon has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004493 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00043675 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00110103 BTC.

IQeon Coin Profile

IQeon (CRYPTO:IQN) is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

IQeon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

