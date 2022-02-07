Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Teck Resources (TECK)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Teck Resources (NYSE: TECK):

2/4/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$55.00 to C$52.50.

2/3/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from C$42.00 to C$48.00.

1/25/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$50.00 to C$53.00.

1/18/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$44.00 to C$50.00.

1/14/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$47.00 to C$56.00.

1/12/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$48.50 to C$55.00.

1/10/2022 – Teck Resources was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2021 – Teck Resources is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $33.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of TECK stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.43. 328,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,763,579. Teck Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $17.31 and a 1-year high of $35.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Teck Resources Limited alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0399 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 11.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Teck Resources by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Teck Resources by 427.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.