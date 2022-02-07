Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Receives $29.27 Average PT from Analysts

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.27.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Invesco alerts:

Shares of IVZ opened at $22.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Invesco has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $29.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Invesco will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Invesco by 257.6% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Invesco by 224.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Invesco by 83.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.