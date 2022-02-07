Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Inventiva S.A. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of NASH, MPS and other diseases with significant unmet medical need. Inventiva S.A. is based in Daix, France. “

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Inventiva from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:IVA opened at $13.18 on Friday. Inventiva has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day moving average is $13.30.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Inventiva by 408.9% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 544,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 437,500 shares during the period. NEA Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Inventiva by 24.7% in the third quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 1,298,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,390,000 after acquiring an additional 257,034 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Inventiva by 6.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Inventiva in the second quarter worth $163,000.

Inventiva Company Profile

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

