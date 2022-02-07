Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Shares Gap Up to $12.76

Shares of Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.76, but opened at $13.18. Inventiva shares last traded at $13.18, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on IVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inventiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Inventiva from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Get Inventiva alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVA. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inventiva during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Inventiva by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Inventiva by 408.9% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 544,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after acquiring an additional 437,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Inventiva by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 1,298,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,390,000 after buying an additional 257,034 shares during the period.

Inventiva Company Profile (NYSE:IVA)

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inventiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.