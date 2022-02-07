Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Shares Gap Up to $12.76

Shares of Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.76, but opened at $13.18. Inventiva shares last traded at $13.18, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts have commented on IVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inventiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Inventiva from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.30.
Inventiva Company Profile (NYSE:IVA)
Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.
