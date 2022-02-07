Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) PT Set at €3.30 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) received a €3.30 ($3.71) price objective from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ISP has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.25 ($3.65) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a €3.10 ($3.48) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.50 ($2.81) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.00 ($3.37) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.70 ($3.03) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €2.90 ($3.25).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52-week low of €2.39 ($2.69) and a 52-week high of €3.23 ($3.63).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

