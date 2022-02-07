Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) Given a €3.25 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.25 ($3.65) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ISP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €3.10 ($3.48) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.90 ($3.26) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.50 ($2.81) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.00 ($3.37) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €2.90 ($3.26) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €2.81 ($3.16).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52-week low of €2.39 ($2.69) and a 52-week high of €3.23 ($3.63).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

