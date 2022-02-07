International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON: IAG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/3/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group was given a new GBX 224 ($3.01) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/25/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 220 ($2.96) price target on the stock.

1/24/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 200 ($2.69) to GBX 180 ($2.42). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/20/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group was given a new GBX 190 ($2.55) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

1/19/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 215 ($2.89) to GBX 200 ($2.69). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group was given a new GBX 170 ($2.29) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

1/19/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group was given a new GBX 220 ($2.96) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/18/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 215 ($2.89) to GBX 220 ($2.96). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/18/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group was given a new GBX 220 ($2.96) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/17/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 230 ($3.09) to GBX 220 ($2.96). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group was given a new GBX 180 ($2.42) price target on by analysts at Bank of America Co..

1/10/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group was given a new GBX 170 ($2.29) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

1/5/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 200 ($2.69) price target on the stock.

1/5/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group was given a new GBX 220 ($2.96) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/4/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

12/17/2021 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 250 ($3.36) price target on the stock.

12/15/2021 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 215 ($2.89) price target on the stock.

Shares of IAG opened at GBX 158.94 ($2.14) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. has a 12-month low of GBX 122.06 ($1.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 222.10 ($2.99). The firm has a market capitalization of £7.89 billion and a PE ratio of -2.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 148.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 159.40.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

