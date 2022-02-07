Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,346,880 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 458,270 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Intel were worth $125,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.43. 207,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,546,367. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.60%.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.31.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

