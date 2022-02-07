Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) PT Raised to C$198.00 at Scotiabank

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$196.00 to C$198.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$212.00 to C$209.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. CIBC increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$197.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$218.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$193.00 to C$199.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $202.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS IFCZF opened at $137.56 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.86. Intact Financial has a one year low of $112.63 and a one year high of $142.23.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corp. engages in providing property and casualty insurance in Canada and specialty insurance in North America. It operates through the following segments: Canada Insurance, U.S. Insurance and Corporate and Other. The Canada Insurance segment comprises of underwriting of automobile, home, and business insurance contracts to individual and business.

