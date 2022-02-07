Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Acquired by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $4,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 6.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 156,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880 shares during the period. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 109.7% in the second quarter. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. now owns 298,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,198,000 after acquiring an additional 155,953 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 22.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,041,000 after acquiring an additional 28,469 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 1.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 6.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

NSP opened at $107.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.24 and a 52-week high of $129.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.98.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. Insperity’s payout ratio is 59.02%.

Separately, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Insperity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.28.

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 29,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total transaction of $3,554,794.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel D. Herink sold 3,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $386,868.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,771 shares of company stock worth $4,417,744. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

