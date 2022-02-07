Insider Selling: Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Insider Sells 5,444 Shares of Stock

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 5,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total value of $298,004.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
WOR traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,879. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.34. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.79 and a twelve month high of $75.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.40. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Worthington Industries by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,236,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,148,000 after purchasing an additional 658,742 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $6,742,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Worthington Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $5,501,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Worthington Industries by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,692,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,184,000 after purchasing an additional 88,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $5,335,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Worthington Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.
About Worthington Industries
Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.
