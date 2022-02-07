Insider Selling: Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Insider Sells 5,444 Shares of Stock

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 5,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total value of $298,004.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

WOR traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,879. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.34. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.79 and a twelve month high of $75.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.40. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Worthington Industries by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,236,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,148,000 after purchasing an additional 658,742 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $6,742,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Worthington Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $5,501,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Worthington Industries by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,692,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,184,000 after purchasing an additional 88,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $5,335,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Worthington Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

