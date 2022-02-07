Insider Selling: The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) CEO Sells $11,340,005.34 in Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total transaction of $11,340,005.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TRV opened at $171.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.57 and its 200 day moving average is $157.52. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.57 and a fifty-two week high of $173.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 10.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.36.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

