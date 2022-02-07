Insider Selling: Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) VP Sells 8,573 Shares of Stock

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $596,937.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of JCI opened at $67.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.66. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $50.82 and a twelve month high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.93.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

