Insider Selling: Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) EVP Sells $1,071,669.76 in Stock

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 17,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $1,071,669.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Alcoa stock opened at $64.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.22 and a fifty-two week high of $65.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.65.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 14th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 3.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alcoa by 12.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Alcoa by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Alcoa by 78.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alcoa by 81.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $58.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alcoa from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

