Insider Buying: Aurumin Limited (ASX:AUN) Insider Buys 105,000 Shares of Stock

Aurumin Limited (ASX:AUN) insider Bradley Valiukas acquired 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.17 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$17,535.00 ($12,436.17).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 9.42 and a current ratio of 9.42.

Get Aurumin alerts:

Aurumin Company Profile

Aurumin Limited explores for gold properties. The company primarily focuses on exploring the Mt Dimer project consisting of approximately 290 square kilometers of tenements, which include 11 granted and 5 applications; and Mount Palmer project comprising 136 square kilometers of tenements that cover 5 granted and 2 applications located in Western Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aurumin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurumin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.