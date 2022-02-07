Insider Buying: Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) CEO Purchases $40,546.00 in Stock

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) CEO Mark E. Stoeckle purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.43 per share, for a total transaction of $40,546.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ADX stock opened at $18.47 on Monday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.13 and a 1 year high of $22.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stolper Co raised its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 97,142 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 31,089 shares during the period. NFC Investments LLC raised its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 135,005 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 20,251 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. 15.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

