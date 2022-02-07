Insider Buying: Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) CEO Purchases $40,546.00 in Stock

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) CEO Mark E. Stoeckle purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.43 per share, for a total transaction of $40,546.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
ADX stock opened at $18.47 on Monday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.13 and a 1 year high of $22.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.85.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%.
About Adams Diversified Equity Fund
The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.
