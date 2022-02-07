Innovative Solutions and Support (ISSC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.87 million for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 23.21%.
Shares of ISSC stock opened at $6.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.20 million, a PE ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.10. Innovative Solutions and Support has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $7.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.64.
Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile
Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. The firm designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.
