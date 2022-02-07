Innovative Solutions and Support (ISSC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.87 million for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 23.21%.

Shares of ISSC stock opened at $6.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.20 million, a PE ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.10. Innovative Solutions and Support has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $7.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.64.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Innovative Solutions and Support stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.81% of Innovative Solutions and Support worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. The firm designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.

