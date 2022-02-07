Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $18,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $824,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

In related news, CEO James W. Lanning sold 9,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total transaction of $769,841.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IMKTA stock opened at $82.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.88. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a one year low of $49.56 and a one year high of $92.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.60.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is currently 4.84%.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.