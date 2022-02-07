Independent Bank Group, Inc. (IBTX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on February 17th

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Independent Bank Group has raised its dividend payment by 144.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Independent Bank Group has a dividend payout ratio of 27.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Independent Bank Group to earn $5.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.9%.

Shares of IBTX opened at $77.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Independent Bank Group has a one year low of $62.82 and a one year high of $80.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.89.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $147.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 34.57%. Independent Bank Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBTX. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Independent Bank Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In related news, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total value of $153,608.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director G Stacy Smith sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $681,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Independent Bank Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,819 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of Independent Bank Group worth $10,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

