Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Receives $45.77 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.38.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. ATB Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$58.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,812 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 146.6% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 42.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,748 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

IMO stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.01. The company had a trading volume of 452,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $44.34. The company has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.17, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The energy company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 104.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.2673 dividend. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 129.23%.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

